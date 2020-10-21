Aleesha

Get to know Warrior senior Aleesha Bergman in her player profile.

Name: Aleesha Bergman

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Senior

Parents: Todd Bergman, Vicki Haddock

Position: Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Claire Whitesel, she is a great setter

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listen to music with my teammates 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, so I can go on vacation a lot 

What inspires you to play and do your best? Playing with my team

