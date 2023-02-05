Name: Alec Schindler
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Jason and Jody Schindler
Position: Guard/ Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When coach Birch broke a tri square over his knee in the West Holt game
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach J because I know he has taste in music