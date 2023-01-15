Name: AJ Hobbs
Name: AJ Hobbs
School: Summerland
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Nick and Laura Hobbs
Weight Class: 160
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Live wrestling and bear tag
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Kendrick