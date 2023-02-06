Name: Aislynn Kester
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Dana and Candice Kester
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? When Bailey got her shoe stuck on top of the bus at Stuart
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Hadley, she makes our playlist and always plays good music