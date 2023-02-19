Name: Aiden McAllister
School: Summerland
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Jeanie and Michael McAllister
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Having Mr. Medina as a coach
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your dj and why? Jaykwon Petite, he always has hyped up jams for basketball