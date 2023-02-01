Name: Aiden Kuester
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Trent and Hannah Hoefer; Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken
Weight Class: 170
What is your favorite memory from this sport? Eating food after the last weigh in of the year.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Whitey aka Gued otherwise known as Carson Whitesel.