Get to know Warrior sophomore Aiden Kuester in his player profile.
Name: Aiden Kuester
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Sophomore
Parents: Trent and Hannah Hannah and Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken
Position: QB, LB
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tyler Legate, he was always making his teammates better
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, to score some tuddies
What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents, coaches and teammates