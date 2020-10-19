Aiden

Get to know Warrior sophomore Aiden Kuester in his player profile.

Name: Aiden Kuester

School: Neligh-Oakdale

Grade: Sophomore

Parents: Trent and Hannah Hannah and Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken

Position: QB, LB

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tyler Legate, he was always making his teammates better

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Good music

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Teleportation, to score some tuddies

What inspires you to play and do your best? My parents, coaches and teammates

