Name: Aiden Kuester
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 11:59 am
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Senior
Parents: Trent and Hannah Hoefer, Aaron and Timmeree Gadeken
Position: QB/DB
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? Trust in your team and never half-ass anything you do.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Scoring 86 points against Lutheran High my freshman year.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Buy a nice house and vehicle with a lot of land and take care of my family and take them on vacation.