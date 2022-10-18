Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 18, 2022 @ 4:31 pm
Name: Aiden Klein
The family of this lovely lady would like to invite you to a card shower to celebrate her 80th birthday on September 19! Happy Birthday to Bev Meadows! Love you - mom, grandmother & great grandmother!
School: Elgin Public Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Marty and Amy Klein
Position: L/DL