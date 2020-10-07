adyson
Get to know Bobcat freshman Adyson Mlnarik in her player profile.

Name: Adyson Mlnarik 

School: Summerland

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Ted and Shelly Mlnarik

Position: Defensive specialist

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Lauren Stivrins, great at volleyball. 

 

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Music and the team. 

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Flying, so I could make it anywhere fast.

What inspires you to play and do your best? Coaches, parents, and the courage to win.  

