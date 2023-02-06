Name: Adyson Mlnarik
Name: Adyson Mlnarik
School: Summerland
Grade: Junior
Parents: Ted and Shelly Mlnarik
Position: Guard
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Appleby getting hit in the head by the Dr. Dish right after he got done telling us not to walk in front of it.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Hadley Cheatum