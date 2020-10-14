Adam

Get to know Falcon senior Adam Miller in his player profile.

Name: Adam Miller

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Senior

Parents: Tony and Kristi Miller

Position: WR, S

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Von Miller, he happens to be my cousin

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music during warm ups, or head butting my teammates

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, so I can always win in hide and seek

What inspires you to play and do your best? I don’t want to be replaced by a freshman

