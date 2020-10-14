Get to know Falcon senior Adam Miller in his player profile.
Name: Adam Miller
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Senior
Parents: Tony and Kristi Miller
Position: WR, S
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Von Miller, he happens to be my cousin
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? Listening to music during warm ups, or head butting my teammates
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Invisibility, so I can always win in hide and seek
What inspires you to play and do your best? I don’t want to be replaced by a freshman