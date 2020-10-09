Abriel

Get to know Wolfpack freshman Abriel VonBonn in her player profile.

Name: Abriel VonBonn

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Ryan and Jeni VonBonn

Position: Setter and Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney

What is your pregame/premeet tradition? In the locker room listen to music.

What song do you want to describe your season and why? Whatever it Takes by Imagine Dragons

What inspires you to play and do your best? To keep working hard when you’re tired.

