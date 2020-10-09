Get to know Wolfpack freshman Abriel VonBonn in her player profile.
Name: Abriel VonBonn
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Ryan and Jeni VonBonn
Position: Setter and Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Kenzie Maloney
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? In the locker room listen to music.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Whatever it Takes by Imagine Dragons
What inspires you to play and do your best? To keep working hard when you’re tired.