Name: Abe Rautenberg
School: Elkhorn Valley
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
Name: Abe Rautenberg
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Junior
Parents: Charlie and Melissa Rautenberg
Position (if applicable): PG/SG
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Talks on bus rides.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Coach Werner, why not