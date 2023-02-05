Name: Abby Kerkman
School: Neligh-Oakdale
Grade: Junior
Parents: Jeff and Becky Kerkman
Position: Post
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Tanner throwing things.
Which teammate or coach would you hire as your DJ and why? Mallory, she has good bops.