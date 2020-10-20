Get to know Wolfpack junior Abby Hemenway in her player profile.
Name: Abby Hemenway
School: Elgin Public/ Pope John
Grade: Junior
Parents: Shawn and Laura Hemenway
Position: Middle
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? I don’t know any athletes but I like watching the Husker volleyball team.
What is your pregame/premeet tradition? Every pregame we run three half court-full courts.
What song do you want to describe your season and why? Just Getting Started- Diamonds, because the season is just getting started.
What inspires you to play and do your best? To not only be physically but also mentally prepared in games.