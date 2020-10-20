abby

Get to know Wolfpack junior Abby Hemenway in her player profile.

Name: Abby Hemenway

School: Elgin Public/ Pope John

Grade: Junior

Parents: Shawn and Laura Hemenway

Position: Middle

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? I don’t know any athletes but I like watching the Husker volleyball team. 

What is your pregame/premeet tradition?  Every pregame we run three half court-full courts. 

What song do you want to describe your season and why?  Just Getting Started- Diamonds, because the season is just getting started. 

What inspires you to play and do your best? To not only be physically but also mentally prepared in games.

0
0
0
0
0