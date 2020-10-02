Abby Brown

Get to know Falcon freshman Abby Brown in her player profile.

​Name: Abby Brown

School: Elkhorn Valley

Grade: Freshman

Parents: Shannon and Vicki Brown

Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tiger Woods, he is a really good golfer

What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? My friends and family hyping me up

If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Shape shifting in animals to communicate to animals

What inspires you to play and do your best? The reward at the end

