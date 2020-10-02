Get to know Falcon freshman Abby Brown in her player profile.
Name: Abby Brown
School: Elkhorn Valley
Grade: Freshman
Parents: Shannon and Vicki Brown
Who is your favorite athlete and what do you like best about them? Tiger Woods, he is a really good golfer
What gets you pumped up before a game or meet? My friends and family hyping me up
If you had any superpower what would it be and how would you use it? Shape shifting in animals to communicate to animals
What inspires you to play and do your best? The reward at the end