Name: Abby Brown
School: Elkhorn Valley Public Schools
Grade: Junior
Parents: Shannon and Vicki Brown
What are the most valuable lessons you have learned from your coach? You won’t have a good shot if you keep peeking at the ball.
What is your favorite memory from your sport? Klein always telling me I won’t have a good shot if I look at the ball.
If you won $10 million in the lottery today, what would you do with the money and why? Invest it in stocks, then use that money to buy my dream motorcycle, square body truck and old camaro.