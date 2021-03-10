More than 40 basketball players and wrestlers from Antelope County were recognized with all-conference and honorable mention honors from the Niobrara Valley Conference.
All-Conference Basketball
1st team - Ashlynne Charf - EPPJ, Carney Black - EV, Paige Furstenau - N-O, Brenna Wagner - Sum
2nd team - Keyera Eisenbauer - EPPJ, Kenzie Mosel - EV, Adyson Mlnarik - Sum
Honorable mention - Kirsten Krebs - EPPJ, Bria Gale - EV, Brooke Frey - N-O, Trinity Kurpgeweit - N-O, Avery Cheatum - Sum
1st team - Colton Wright - EPPJ, Derek Hahne - EV, Julien Hearn - N-O
2nd team - Paiton Hoefer - EPPJ, Carter Rautenberg - EV, Talon Krebs - N-O, Mason Hoke - Sum
Honorable mention - Jack Wemhoff - EPPJ, Carter Werner - EV, Dalton Rotherham - Sum
All-Conference Wrestling
106 - 2nd team - Carson Whitesel - N-O
113 - 1st team - Hunter Bennett - EV, 2nd team - Carter Beckman - EPPJ
120 - 1st team - Zack Hartl - EV, 2nd team - Owen Vondra - EV
126 - 2nd team - Adam Miller - EV
132 - 1st team - Brock Kester - N-O
138 - 1st team - Reed Bennett - EV
145 - 2nd team - Malachi Tegeler - EV
152 - 2nd team - Austin Rudolf - N-O
160 - 1st team - Aiden Kuester - N-O, 2nd team - Alex Arroyo - Sum
170 - 1st team - Conor Dempsey - N-O
182 - 1st team - Caleb Payne - N-O
195 - 1st team - Colton Thiele - Sum, 2nd team - Gavyn Clause - EV
220 - 1st team - Dawson Kaup - N-O, 2nd team - Wyatt Chipps - Sum
285 - 1st team - Logan Mueller - Sum, 2nd team - Caden Reikofski - EV