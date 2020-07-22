The NSAA released the high school volleyball classifications for the 2020 season.
All of the Antelope County teams now fall within the Class D1 division.
Class D1 Schools:
1 Kimball 40 2 Maxwell 40 3 Niobrara/Verdigre 40 4 Deshler 40 5 West Holt 39 6 Summerland 39 7 Elkhorn Valley 39 8 Boyd County 39 9 Southern 38 10 Neligh-Oakdale 38 11 Archbishop Bergan 37 12 Twin River 35 13 Yutan 35 14 Arapahoe 35 15 Dundy County Stratton 35 16 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35 17 North Platte St. Patrick's 35 18 Palmer 35 19 Shelton 35 20 Amherst 34 21 Hartington-Newcastle 34 22 McCool Junction 34 23 Cedar Bluffs 34 24 Omaha Christian Academy 34 25 Heartland 33 26 Elmwood-Murdock 33 27 Central Valley 33 28 Harvard 33 29 Axtell 33 30 Southwest 33 31 Meridian 33 32 Hartington Cedar Catholic 32 33 Mead 32 34 BDS 32 35 Kenesaw 32 36 Tri County Northeast (Emerson-Hubbard/Allen) 31 37 East Butler 31 38 Johnson-Brock 31 39 Pawnee City 31 40 Pleasanton 30 41 Wausa 30 42 Minatare 30 43 Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 29 44 Cambridge 29 Class D1 45 Alma 29 46 Ansley-Litchfield 29 47 Osmond 29 48 Bloomfield 29 49 Elgin Public/Pope John 29 50 Sandhills Valley (Stapleton/McPherson County) 28 51 Silver Lake 28 52 High Plains Community 28 53 Plainview 27 54 Anselmo-Merna 27 55 South Platte 27
