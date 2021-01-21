There are a few changes in store for Nebraska's state championships.
The NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 to keep the 2021 girls and boys state basketball championships in Lincoln and move to a 5-day format at their meeting on Thursday. The NSAA will release more information in the coming weeks.
On another 8-0 vote, the board approved in-person state speech championships for classes B, C1, C2, D1 and D2. Class A will be a virtual competition.
The board of directors unanimously voted to allow each NSAA district committee to choose their own formats for district music contests.