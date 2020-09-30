The NSAA is implementing the following requirements for host schools of all NSAA fall sub-district, district, and playoff contests:
· Participants are permitted to wear face coverings during competition, but not required.
· Coaches and non-active participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
· Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events.
· Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending outdoor events when physical distancing (6ft) is not possible.
· The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments. Any additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all teams, officials, and spectators.
All participating schools and spectators are expected to adhere to these requirements.
In addition, to advance in the fall postseason a team/individual must participate in their state qualifying contest(s). If an NSAA member school is unable to participate due to COVID-19, sub-district, district final and state championship contests will not be postponed or canceled.