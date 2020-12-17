Area students involved in fall extra-curricular activities have been recognized for their academic success.
The Nebraska School Activities Association announced student recipients of the Academic All-State awards on Thursday.
Antelope County area recipients are:
Elgin
Football: Jackson Wemhoff, Colton Wright
Play Production: William Heilhecker, Jackson Wemhoff
Elkhorn Valley
Boys Cross-Country: Hunter Bennett, Conner Klein
Football: Gavyn Clause, Adam Miller
Play Production: Daniel Chvala, Kody Qualset
Volleyball: Carney Black, Kenzie Mosel
Neligh-Oakdale
Boys Cross-Country: Ashton Higgins
Football: Landyn Schrader, Carson Whitesel
Play Production: Emerson Knust, Trey Svatos
Volleyball: Paige Furstenau, Claire Whitesel
Pope John
Play Production: Trista Hemenway, Allyson Selting
Volleyball: Marissa Preister, Allyson Selting
Summerland
Boys Cross-Country: Eli Thiele
Girls Cross-Country: Kaci Wickersham
Football: Mason Hoke, Trevor Thomson
Play Production: Madison Melcher, Adrienne Parker
Volleyball: Avery Cheatum, Hadley Cheatum
Students must have a minimum cumulative grand point average, in all curricular subjects, of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale or 93%.