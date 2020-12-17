NSAA

Area students involved in fall extra-curricular activities have been recognized for their academic success.

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced student recipients of the Academic All-State awards on Thursday.

Antelope County area recipients are:

Elgin

Football: Jackson Wemhoff, Colton Wright

Play Production: William Heilhecker, Jackson Wemhoff

Elkhorn Valley

Boys Cross-Country: Hunter Bennett, Conner Klein

Football: Gavyn Clause, Adam Miller

Play Production: Daniel Chvala, Kody Qualset

Volleyball: Carney Black, Kenzie Mosel

Neligh-Oakdale

Boys Cross-Country: Ashton Higgins

Football: Landyn Schrader, Carson Whitesel

Play Production: Emerson Knust, Trey Svatos

Volleyball: Paige Furstenau, Claire Whitesel

Pope John

Play Production: Trista Hemenway, Allyson Selting

Volleyball: Marissa Preister, Allyson Selting

Summerland

Boys Cross-Country: Eli Thiele

Girls Cross-Country: Kaci Wickersham

Football: Mason Hoke, Trevor Thomson

Play Production: Madison Melcher, Adrienne Parker

Volleyball: Avery Cheatum, Hadley Cheatum

Students must have a minimum cumulative grand point average, in all curricular subjects, of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale or 93%.

