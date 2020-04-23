The game was to be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Sunderman said in a statement, “This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year. Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses, and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult. We feel very badly for the players, coaches, and their families that will not get to experience this lifetime event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time. “