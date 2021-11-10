On Saturday, Nov. 6, I packed up my two dogs and made the trek from my hometown of Lincoln to Neligh.
On Monday, as I spent my morning lint rolling the dog hairs off of my clothes before my first shift at the Antelope County News, I wondered to myself: “What am I doing all the way up here?”
The answer came pretty quickly — I love sports and I love writing. As the new sports writer for the Antelope County News, I find it appropriate to introduce myself to you all in the best way I know how — in writing.
For as long as I can remember, I have always loved sports. Not just watching the games, but watching recaps of the games I had just watched. I sought out interviews from players and coaches. What was almost as important to me as the games were the articles written about my favorite teams the day after.
So, what actually brings me to Neligh, of all places? For starters, there are sports aplenty to be covered in communities across the country. Lucky enough for me, there is a need right here in Northeast Nebraska. I get to stay in the state that has treated me so well my whole life.
My journey to becoming a sports writer is not a traditional one. Out of high school, I worked unrelated jobs like Walmart and the State of Nebraska. One day I realized that I should chase the dream I had as a kid and enroll at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Antelope County News is my dream. Covering the sports in your community is the job I have been dreaming about since I was a kid.
I aim to cover local sports with as much passion as I had when I read the papers as a child. After all — this is a dream job of mine — so why not share my passion for sports with the readers?
I am an ordinary guy who loves all sports. Whether on the court, field, pitch or diamond, I am focused on delivering the best coverage possible while being an active member of this community. Feel free to come say hello to me at any of the many games we will be covering or out and about in the community.
Some of the most important moments in a community take place under brightly lit fields or in raucous gymnasiums. The coverage of said events should be taken as seriously as the games themselves are.
As the fall sports wind to a close, I look forward to the start of winter sports heating up the community and finding out what your schools have to offer in the way of athletic competition.
The first event I will be a part of will be Elgin Public/Pope John’s monumental semi-final matchup with undefeated Sandhills/Thedford at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.