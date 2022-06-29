The Nebraska Legion Baseball Association released its district assignments this week.
The Neligh Juniors and Orchard Tri-County Juniors will both play in Class C July 8-13, but they will be at different locations.
Neligh will travel to Silver Creek for the Class C Area 5 tournament with David City, PWG, SOS and Wood River. Orchard Tri-County will be in Class C Area 4 at Hebron. Teams will also include Geneva, Utica-Beaver Crossing, Wilber and Wymore.
The Class C Senior Area 1 tournament will be in Neligh July 22-27 and include Battle Creek, Creighton/Plainview, Crofton, Ord and PWG.