The Warrior wrestling team took the Class D3-B subdistrict meet by storm on Saturday, winning the meet and qualifying 12 for districts.
Neligh-Oakdale dominated East Butler — the host school and next closest team in the standings — by 79 points.
Warriors advancing to the district meet in Greeley next Saturday are Carson Whitesel (106), Cody Booth (113), Kegan Payne (120), Griffin Claussen (126), Brock Kester (132), Ashton Higgins (138), Isaias Juarez (145), Austin Rudolf (152), Aiden Kuester (160), Conor Dempsey (170), Caleb Payne (182) and Dawson Kaup (220).
