Neligh-Oakdale won its third-straight NVC wrestling title at Tilden on Thursday night.
The Warriors rolled over Niobrara/Verdigre 66-6 and North Central 51-18 before meeting up with Antelope County foes Summerland and Elkhorn Valley in the final duals of the night. Neligh-Oakdale topped Summerland, 44-28, and Elkhorn Valley, 48-30, to earn the 2021 NVC championship.
