Neligh, NE (68756)

Today

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Snow may mix in. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.