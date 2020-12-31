Both Neligh-Oakdale teams took to the court on Wednesday in the final day of the Shootout on the Elkhorn Holiday Tournament where both teams came up short.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale started out strong, but still trailed Wisner-Pilger, 9-6. Heading into halftime, the Lady Warriors added nine more points to their total, but still trailed, 22-15.
After a tough second half, Neligh-Oakdale fell to Wisner-Pilger to finish in fourth place, 50-39.
In the boys game, the Warriors started off hot, picking up 19 points in the first quarter. Heading into halftime, Neligh-Oakdale trailed the Gators, 39-26.
In a back and forth second half, Neligh-Oakdale ended up falling to receive fourth place, 57-51.
