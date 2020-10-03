The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors traveled to Ainsworth last night to take on the Bulldogs to improve to 5-1 on the season.
After a slippery first quarter, Neligh-Oakdale took a quick 24-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
Heading into halftime, the Warriors extended their lead and their defense held strong leading, 52-8.
Neligh-Oakdale would end up taking home the win over Ainsworth, 74-30. The Warriors will be back on the field next Friday, Oct 9 at home against West Holt starting at 3 p.m.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
