The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors traveled to Ainsworth last night to take on the Bulldogs to improve to 5-1 on the season.

After a slippery first quarter, Neligh-Oakdale took a quick 24-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

Heading into halftime, the Warriors extended their lead and their defense held strong leading, 52-8.

Neligh-Oakdale would end up taking home the win over Ainsworth, 74-30. The Warriors will be back on the field next Friday, Oct 9 at home against West Holt starting at 3 p.m.

