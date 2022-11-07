No one has been calling it an upset, although it was, technically.
No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale took down No. 4 Riverside 40-28 in the state football quarterfinal at Spalding on Friday night.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 7:01 am
Warrior quarterback Aiden Kuester shattered a national 8-man record for total career yards. Only needing 106 heading into the game, he recorded 104 yards passing and 272 yards on the ground for 376 against the Chargers. Kuester now has a career total of 11,759 yards.
Friday's win advances the Warriors to the state semifinal. Neligh-Oakdale will host top-seeded North Platte St. Pat's Friday at 7 p.m.
For the full story, including stats and coaches comments, pick up this week's Antelope County News!
