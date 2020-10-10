The Neligh-Oakdale Warriors were back in action on Friday where they hosted the West Holt Huskies for the district championship.
After a dominating first quarter, the Warriors held a 22-0 lead.
Heading into halftime the lead grew even larger, being 50-8 heading into the break.
At the end of the game, it was Neligh-Oakdale who finished on top of the West Holt Huskies, 62-14.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For More pictures, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2269722&CategoryID=87783