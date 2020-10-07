The Neligh-Oakdale Lady Warriors were back in action last night where took on the Creighton Lady Bulldogs who they swept in three sets.
In the first set of the night, Neligh-Oakdale downed Creighton, 25-12.
Neligh-Oakdale would go on to take the next two sets and the game over Creighton to improve to 8-10 on the season.
The EPPJ Lady Wolfpack hosted a triangular last night where they split their games.
In their first game with St. Mary's, EPPJ took the game in two sets over the Lady Cardinals, 25-13, 25-22.
In their second game of the night, the Lady Wolfpack fell to the Humphrey St. Francis Lady Flyers in two sets, 25-19, 25-17.
