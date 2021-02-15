The Neligh-Oakdale girls basketball team has had their game time tonight against West Holt moved up due to the freezing temperatures.
The game was originally planned to start at 7 p.m. and has now been moved to a 6 p.m. start time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Neligh-Oakdale girls basketball team has had their game time tonight against West Holt moved up due to the freezing temperatures.
The game was originally planned to start at 7 p.m. and has now been moved to a 6 p.m. start time.