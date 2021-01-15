Neligh-Oakdale split duals against Centennial and Fillmore Central in Utica on Thursday night.
The Warriors were down early against Centennial, but dominated the 145 to 220 matches to earn a 42-27 dual victory. The dual ended with a big milestone highlight as senior Dawson Kaup earned his 100th win with a pin over NIckolas Keith.
Neligh-Oakdale won six matches over Class C Fillmore Central, but had to forfeit three due to open weights and came up short in their comeback, falling 48-34.
Neligh-Oakdale 42, Centennial 27
106: Carson Whitesel (NEOA) over (CENT) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Garrison Schernikau (CENT) over Cody Booth (NEOA) (Fall 3:05) 126: Keenan Kosek (CENT) over Griffin Claussen (NEOA) (Fall 3:13) 132: Ryan Payne (CENT) over Brock Kester (NEOA) (Dec 11-7) 138: Jarrett Dodson (CENT) over Thomas Johnson (NEOA) (Fall 0:35) 145: Ashton Higgins (NEOA) over Cyrus Songster (CENT) (Dec 6-2) 152: Jacob Henery (NEOA) over (CENT) (For.) 160: Austin Rudolf (NEOA) over (CENT) (For.) 170: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over (CENT) (For.) 182: Conor Dempsey (NEOA) over Tyson Rodewald (CENT) (Fall 3:09) 195: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over Samuel Payne (CENT) (Dec 5-3) 220: Dawson Kaup (NEOA) over Nickolas Keith (CENT) (Fall 0:45) 285: Carson Fehlhafer (CENT) over (NEOA) (For.)
Fillmore Central 48, Neligh-Oakdale 34
106: Travis Meyer (FICE) over Carson Whitesel (NEOA) (Fall 3:55) 113: Aidan Trowbridge (FICE) over (NEOA) (For.) 120: Dylan Gewecke (FICE) over Kegan Payne (NEOA) (Fall 4:58) 126: Alex Schademann (FICE) over Griffin Claussen (NEOA) (Fall 2:44) 132: Brock Kester (NEOA) over Dillon Fushia (FICE) (MD 9-0) 138: Treven Stassines (FICE) over Ashton Higgins (NEOA) (Fall 1:10) 145: Noah Monroe (FICE) over Jacob Henery (NEOA) (Fall 0:44) 152: Austin Rudolf (NEOA) over Jackson Turner (FICE) (Fall 3:03) 160: Aiden Kuester (NEOA) over Izzic Paling (FICE) (Fall 1:32) 170: Conor Dempsey (NEOA) over Blake Nun (FICE) (Fall 0:50) 182: Caleb Payne (NEOA) over Jared Stephens (FICE) (Fall 5:29) 195: Dawson Kaup (NEOA) over Hunter Lukes (FICE) (Fall 0:36) 220: Carson Adams (FICE) over (NEOA) (For.) 285: Connor Asche (FICE) over (NEOA) (For.)