The Neligh-Oakdale volleyball team pulled off a huge comeback Thursday night over Niobrara-Verdigre.
After falling behind two sets to nothing, Neligh-Oakdale stormed back.
The Lady Warriors took the final three sets over the Lady Cougars, 29-27, 25-23, 15-9.
