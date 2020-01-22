With wrestling coming down to some of the final meets before districts and state, the Neligh-Oakdale Invite is giving the CHI Health Center a run for its money.
The Neligh-Oakdale Invite is set for this Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and will host some of the best talent in the state with 27 ranked wrestlers and three of the top 10 teams in Class D. The 27-team tournament continues to be one of the toughest in Nebraska. Neligh-Oakdale head wrestling coach Gary Davis told us why.
“Coming from other coaches, one of the main reasons they continue to wrestle here is the competition and how well the tournament is conducted,” Davis said. “Very few, if any, other tournaments match the size and level of competition year in and year out.”
You can watch the finals matches live on ACN’s facebook page
Ranked Teams at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite
#2 Neligh-Oakdale Class-D, #6 Central Valley Class-D, #9 Nebraska Christian Class-D
Ranked Wrestlers at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite
106: #2 Hunter Bennett-Elkhorn Valley, Class D
#4 Carter Beckman-EPPJ, Class D
113: #6 Jacob Fox-Axtell-Class-D
#6 Gavin Dozler-Boone Central/ Newman Grove, Class C
#8 Zack Hartl-Elkhorn Valley, Class D
120: #4 Brock Kester-Neligh-Oakdale, Class D
#5 Thomas Klemsurd-North Central, Class D
126: #5 Adam Miller-Elkhorn Valley, Class D
#5 Reece Jaqua-Wayne, Class B
138: #1 Enrique Martinez-Central Valley, Class D
#3 Dustin Klingsporn-Axtell, Class D
#5 Austin Rudolf-Neligh-Oakdale, Class D
145: #2 Levi Lewis-North Central, Class D
#5 Chase Pawloski-Pleasanton, Class D
#6 Conner Sonderup-Fullerton, Class D
#7 Joseph French-Axtell, Class D
152: #2 Elijah Green-Nebraska Christian, Class D
#4 Aiden Kuester-Neligh-Oakdale, Class D
170: #1 Dylan Soule-High Plains, Class D
#4 Ben Slaymaker-West Holt, Class D
#7 Reid Korth-Wayne, Class B
182: #5 Dawson Kaup-Neligh-Oakdale, Class D
195: #1 Carl Mundt-Nebraska Christian, Class D
#2 Kaleb Pofahl-Neligh-Oakdale, Class D
#6 Colton Thiele-Summerland, Class D
220: #6 Colton Klabenes-Neligh-Oakdale, Class D
285: #3 Tavion Leatherdale-Wayne, Class B