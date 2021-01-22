In their second game of the week, Neligh-Oakdale hosted Norfolk Catholic in the double header.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale got out to a good start offensively in the first half, but fell behind 35-21.
The Lady Warriors attempted the come back in the second half, but came up short against the Lady Knights, 54-41.
In the boys game, Neligh-Oakdale struggles offensively in the first half, only picking up 14 points to the Knights' 28.
The Warriors picked up the pace in the second half, but the gap was too much to cover, falling to Norfolk Catholic, 61-40.
