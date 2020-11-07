In a rematch from earlier in the season, Neligh-Oakdale and Burwell took to the field in what happened to be the game of the night.
After a close first quarter, Neligh-Oakdale trailed Burwell only by two, 14-12.
Heading into halftime, the Warriors found themselves down by ten points, 28-18.
In the third quarter, both teams put on some impressive displays of athleticism. After a pick-six from Julien Hearn, the Warriors entered the fourth and final quarter leading Burwell, 40-35.
In what seemed to be a never ending quarter, Neligh-Oakdale found themselves up 48-42 with just under two minutes left in the game when Burwell punched in a score and took the lead with an extra point.
Neligh-Oakdale was unable to convert on their following drive, falling to Burwell in the quarterfinals, 49-48.
The Warriors finished their season with a record of 9-2, while also bringing home a district title.
