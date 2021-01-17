Neligh-Oakdale took on Madison at home on Saturday where both teams were able to bring home wins.
In the girls game, Neligh-Oakdale took the early lead over Madison after the first quarter, 16-8. Before heading into halftime, the Lady Warriors extended their lead, 24-15.
Neligh-Oakdale held control throughout the second half and never looked back. The Lady Warriors brought home the win over Madison, 51-24.
The boys game was much closer. After the first half, Neligh-Oakdale held a slim, 28-25 lead over Madison.
With senior Julien Hearn knocking down some clutch three pointers and junior Carson Jones going 9-10 from the free throw line, the Warriors edged out the win over Madison, 58-55.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link.