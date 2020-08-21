Neligh-Oakdale Warriors COVID-19 Guidelines for Volleyball
- Gym capacity is 75% capacity.
- Gym capacity with COVID-19 guidelines is 900.
- Gym doors will be closed upon reaching seating limit.
- Neligh-Oakdale fans are required to use the bleachers on the north side of the entry way and visiting fans on the south side.
- Masks are strongly encouraged to be worn by fans, students, athletes, and officials.
- All fans are encouraged to sit in family groups and practice social distancing.
- Volleyball teams will use the same bench throughout the contest.
- Concession stand will be available.
- The Student Section is for current Neligh-Oakdale students only. No out of town students or graduates will be allowed.
- Parents and fans are expected to exit the facility immediately at the conclusion of the contest.
- No meals or lunches can be brought into the school from visiting teams.
*Please note that these requirements may change depending upon the frequency of cases in the area.