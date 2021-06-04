Both the Neligh Juniors and Seniors were in action last night where they took on the Albion at home.
In the Juniors game, Neligh struggles to get their bats going, falling to Albion 12-0.
The theme was the same in the Seniors game, with Neligh falling to the high powered Albion offense, 20-0.
Both teams will be back in action tonight in O'Neill starting at 5:30 p.m.
For more pictures, please click this link!http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279990&CategoryID=87783