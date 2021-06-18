Both Neligh Legion teams were back in action at home on Thursday night where they hosted Ord.
The Juniors got the night started off hot, taking down the Ord Juniors 14-0 in five innings.
In the Senior game, Neligh struggled in the first three innings, trailing Ord 8-1.
Neligh was almost able to pull of the comeback, but fell short 11-8. Both teams will be back in action tonight in Valentine at 5 p.m.
For more photos, please click this link. http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2280364&CategoryID=87783