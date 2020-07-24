After the first inning, it was hopeful for the Neligh Legion squad, trailing O'Neill, 3-2.
The O'Neill offense then exploded, racking up nine runs in three innings, while Neligh scored two more, falling to the Irish, 12-4 in five innings.
Updated: July 25, 2020 @ 10:16 am
