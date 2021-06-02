The Neligh Legion Juniors opened up their season last night with a comeback win over Plainview.
After allowing five runs in the top of the first, Neligh found themselves in a hole. The squad was able to pick up one run to try and cut the deficit in the bottom half of the inning.
After an offensive explosion in the last three innings thanks to some monster hits from Aiden Kuester and Landyn Schrader, Neligh retook the lead and never looked back.
The Juniors took the opening game over Plainview 15-10 to open up their season.
Both the Juniors and Seniors will be taking on Albion on Thursday at home and in O'Neill on Friday with both starting times being 5:30 p.m.
For the full story, including stats and coach's comments, pick up next week's ACN newspaper. Click here to start a subscription for just $35 per year!
For more pictures, please click this link! http://antelopecountynews.mycapture.com/mycapture/folder.asp?event=2279905&CategoryID=87783