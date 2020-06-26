It was an action packed night of baseball in Elgin on Thursday.
In the peewee game, it was an all-county matchup between Neligh and Elgin where it came down to the wire.
Neligh held a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning when Elgin struck. Elgin racked up three runs to make it a one-run game before Cooper Arehart from Neligh, caught a line drive hit to end the game with a runner on third base. Neligh won, 4-3.
In the ponies game, it was a pitchers dual all the way through. Gavin Longsdorf only allowed three runs through six innings while being on the bump. With the score tied at 3-3, the game went into extra innings where Elgin fell 6-3.
Both Elgin teams will be back on the diamond on Monday, June 29 in Ewing starting at 6 p.m. Neligh will play the same day against O'Neill 2 in Neligh starting at 6 p.m.