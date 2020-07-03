Neligh traveled to Creighton last night to take on the Creighton-Bloomfield Seniors team for the second time this season.
Neligh took the early lead, going up 1-0 after the top of the first inning. Creighton tied it up after their half of the inning.
With both teams going back and forth, no one had the clear advantage. Neligh and Creighton-Bloomfield were tied 7-7 after four and a half innings.
Thats when Creighton-Bloomfield started to pull away and take the game fro Neligh, 12-7.
Neligh will be back on the field against O'Neill in Neligh starting at 7 p.m.