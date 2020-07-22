The Neligh Peewees took on O'Neill in the first round of the 2020 Quad County Tournament on Tuesday.
With a promising start, the Neligh squad grabbed an early 3-0 lead over O'Neill after the first inning.
With the score being 3-1 going into the second inning, Corbin Hoefer hit an inside the park home run to add to the lead, 4-2.
In the third inning, the O'Neill offense came alive, racking up eight runs while holding Neligh to none.
Neligh fell to O'Neill, 14-4 and will play tonight at 6 p.m. against Atkinson.