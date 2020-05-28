The City of Neligh formerly approved the summer ball programs to begin next week. There will be many changes due to the COVID-19 situation.
Per the resolution, the council members unanimously approved practices started June 1 and games starting June 18. They approved rules for both, as well as the need for signed waivers for both teams for the month of June.
“Thank you for allowing us to play ball,” said ball board member Diann Arehart.
It’s unknown if the Quad County Tournament will be happening. That will be decided July 1. If there is a tournament, it would begin July 20. However, the status of the Antelope County Fair is unknown, and that date could interfere with the fair, if it continues as planned.
Arehart expressed concern about how the waivers by other teams would be policed. City Attorney Jim McNally said the resolution specifies there must be waiver. It was agreed that the waivers from visiting teams must be provided to the city clerk in advance.
“I’m not worried about our kids. We’ll get it done. I’m worried about the other towns,” Arehart said.
Clerk Dana Klabenes said each city clerk can send their waivers to one another. She said once they have their waivers, each clerk should have one file to send for their teams. She said it would be easier if they are sent a couple of days before the game.
Arehart said the ball board has purchased disinfectant and hand sanitizer and has a plan for disinfecting items.
Per the state guidelines, fan attendance is limited to household members of the players on the team. There is no use of bleachers during games. Fans must bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should keep six feet of social distancing between different household units. No fan seating or standing is allowed within in six feet of the teams’ benches. Parents will also be required to sign a waiver to attend.
Arehart said waivers will be given out during uniform checkout. A date has not been released for uniform checkout.
It was agreed that after June 15, the concession stands can be in use, as well as the dugouts. Markings should be placed on the ground to ensure individuals are spaced six feet apart. They must clean and disinfect high touch surfaces regularly while players and fans are present. Staff must serve food directly to customers and remove self-serve condiment stations.
Teams to play next must be provided designated areas for player warm-ups. Post-game handshakes or interaction between teams are prohibited.
The use of sunflower seeds, tobacco products and spitting while practicing or playing is prohibited. Players should use their own protective equipment, including gloves, helmets and bats. If protective equipment must be shared, it should be disinfected between players use.
Whenever possible, practice social distancing between staff. All employees directly interacting with customers should wear face coverings All food code regulations must still be followed. Employees should wash hands frequently and provide hand sanitizer for customers.
The rules with restrooms during games include that they must be cleaned and disinfected regularly (at least every 2 hours) while players and fans are present. Markings should be placed on the ground to ensure individuals waiting to use the restroom are spaced six feet apart. It was agreed that the ball board would have someone sanitize the restroom after two hours. It was agreed the city could be responsible for cleaning restrooms, and the ball board would take care of the dugouts.